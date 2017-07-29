Manchester United in contract talks with Spaniard

Manchester United have begun negotiations with midfielder Ander Herrera as they look to offer him a new contract beyond the summer of 2018.





The 27-year-old had been the Red Devil's most consistent player last term as they celebrated a Europa League and EFL Cup double.



Herrera managed a total of 50 appearances across all competitions, and his performances saw him voted as the club's Player of the 2016/17 season.



According to The Star, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward held talks with Herrera's representative in Washington earlier this month in order to sort out the midfielder's future.



Jose Mourinho wants an end to the transfer speculation involving Herrera with Barcelona, in particular, said to be monitoring his developments.



Herrera has previously cited that he is content with his work under the Special One, and it could be a matter of time before the parties involved negotiate the terms.



The former Basque player earned his maiden cap for Spain late last year after his impressive showing caught the eye of national team boss Julen Lopetegui.

