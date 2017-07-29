Wolverhampton Wanderers after Patrick Bamford?

Championship big-spenders Wolverhampton Wanderers are planning an attempt to sign Patrick Bamford after they missed out on his services to Middlesbrough last winter.

The 23-year-old had a largely unsuccessful loan spell at Burnley from Chelsea in the first half of last season before he was sold out to Middlesbrough in January.



Bamford therein managed just four starts with the Riverside outfit, and he now faces an uncertain future with the arrivals of Britt Assombalonga, Martin Braithwaite and Ashley Fletcher.



According to The Express & Star, the Wolves remain interested in signing Bamford despite failing in his pursuit six months ago, when he opted to remain in the top-tier.



Bamford bagged 17 goals in his previous Championship campaign with Boro (on loan between 2014-15) and the West Midlands outfit could use his services to push for top-flight promotion.



Wolverhampton Wanderers have already made a statement signing in this summer's transfer window after having brought in highly-rated midfielder Ruben Neves from Porto on a Championship record fee.









