Manchester United complete the signing of Nemanja Matic

Manchester United have completed the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea on a three-year deal for a reported fee of £35 million.

Matic becomes Mourinho's third signing of the summer after Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku. The Serb reportedly signed for £35 million with the fee potentially rising to £40 million after various add-ons and bonuses. The 29-year-old will also earn £140,000-per-week.



Manchester United announced the signing of Matic on the club's official website in a statement that read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Nemanja Matic from Chelsea on a three-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year."



Jose Mourinho was delighted with the signing of the Serb, saying: "Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player."



Matic will be given the number 31 shirt, previously worn by Bastian Schweinsteiger and Marouane Fellaini in his first two seasons at the club.



In his first interview as a Manchester United player, Matic said: "I am delighted to have joined Manchester United. To work with Jose Mourinho once again was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. This is a very exciting time for the club and I am looking forward to playing my part in creating more history for this great club."



The combative midfielder is expected to take part in Manchester United's friendly match against Sampdoria in Dublin on Wednesday at United aim to get him back to full match fitness before they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup next week.



Matic scored 7 goals in 151 appearances in his second spell at Chelsea and will be an essential player for the Red Devils. His presence will serve as solid cover for the back four while also allowing the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera to push further up the pitch.

