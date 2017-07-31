West Ham set to reject Everton's bid for Winston Reid
West Ham are determined to reject any interest for New Zealand international Winston Reid amidst reports linking the defender to Everton for £9 million.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman is in search for a central defender after Funes Mori was ruled out for a further six to nine months after undergoing another surgery in Barcelona for his knee injury.
Michael Keane joined the Toffees earlier this month for £30 million but Koeman looks set to miss out on Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald. The Dutchman was widely expected to join Everton but will now reportedly link up with his former manager Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace.
That led to Everton's interest in West Ham's Winston Reid. According to the Evening Standard, Koeman is readying a £9 million bid for the New Zealand international but West Ham will turn it down. The Hammers feel that there is too little time left in the transfer window to find a suitable replacement and as such are determined to block any moves for Reid.
Everton, on the other hand, are short handed at the back with only an aging Phil Jagielka, Ashley Williams, and Michael Keane the only centre-backs they have. With their involvement in the Europa League next season and the demand for the top six finish after spending heavily in the summer, Koeman desperately needs more reinforcements to ensure squad depth.
