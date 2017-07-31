Wolverhampton Wanderers plot Andre Gray deal

Championship big-spenders Wolverhampton Wanderers are planning an approach to sign Burnley striker Andre Gray in this summer's transfer window

The 26-year-old has managed 33 goals during his two-year spell with the Clarets, but he is still reluctant to extend his contract as he expects a significant wage hike.



Gray has just 12 months left on his £35,000-a-week contract, but he has recently suggested that he is focusing on his job with Burnley rather than looking into the speculation.



According to The Mirror, the Wolves could continue their recent spending spree with a move for Gray whom they hope to lure from Burnley on a £20m fee.



The West Midlands club have already broken their all-time Championship record with the £15m signing of Ruben Neves from Porto, and they are hoping to land another major coup prior to the new season.



Gray had featured in the Wolves academy until the age of 13, but he could still ignore them for a Premier League stay with West Ham United also keen on his services.

