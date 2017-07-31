Juventus manager Allegri rules out Alex Sandro sale

Massimiliano Allegri has gone on record to rule of the sale of Alex Sandro , who had previously been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea.





Chelsea were believed to be close to signing the Brazilian left-back early on in the summer window, even having bids of £44 million, £53 million and £62 million all rejected by Juventus as they wanted £70 million instead.



The Blues later switched their attention to acquiring Monaco's Tiemoué Bakayoko and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata for £40 million and £58 million respectively. However, Antonio Conte is believed to have revived his interest in the 26-year-old and is going to make a last ditch attempt to sign him, according to Italian news outlet Football Italia.



Allegri, though, has stood firm on his decision to not let any more players leave the club following the departure of Dani Alves. Speaking after Juventus' penalty shootout victory over Roma, Allegri was quoted by Football Italia as saying: "The club are thinking about the market. We’re on the blower for everything. Alex Sandro’s a Juve player, he’s extraordinary and he won’t move from here."



Chelsea are expected to go ahead with a £70 million bid for Sandro but Juventus will likely be more reluctant to sell the full-back as there might not be enough time to sign a replacement. A deal for Juventus' previous target, Nice's Dalbert Henrique, has also broken down as Inter Milan look set to sign the player.

