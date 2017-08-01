Diego Simeone refuses to rule out Diego Costa move

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has remained coy on the speculation linking Chelsea striker Diego Costa with a return to La Liga.

The Spain international is free to leave Stamford Bridge this month after he was told via a private message from Antonio Conte that he has no future.



Atleti have since emerged as favourites to pursue the Brazilian-born marksman, although they are restricted from registering any players for their first-team until January - due to their transfer ban.



In a press-conference, Simeone hinted that Costa could return to his former surroundings next year, but he is more bothered about the players in hand.



He said, via ESPN: "All the players want to stay, they want to achieve even better goals and get even better. Diego Costa? If he comes in January... We can't say anything about that yet."



It had been initially suggested that AC Milan could pursue a loan deal for Costa during Atleti's embargo, but Calciomercato claims that Chelsea will discuss a permanent deal with the Rossoneri instead.

