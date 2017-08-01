Liverpool reject fresh Barcelona bid for Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool have turned down a fresh approach from Spanish giants Barcelona for Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho .





Coutinho, 25, inked a fresh five-and-a-half year deal with the Reds in January, but his future still remains uncertain with Barcelona keen on luring him to La Liga.



The Merseyside giants turned down a £72m bid for Coutinho earlier in the mix and according to Catalan outlet Sport, they have turned down a renewed bid from the Spanish giants.



Barcelona's latest attempt is said to have matched the world-record sum paid (£89.3m) by Manchester United to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last year.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly stated that Coutinho is not for sale this summer, but the playmaker remains desperate to seal a move to Camp Nou.



Coutinho is a close friend of Neymar in the Brazilian national setup, and Barcelona are hoping to sign the Reds' talisman in order to urge his compatriot to remain at the club.



Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to trigger Neymar's enormous £195m release clause this month, but the move would be entirely dependent on the attacker, who is fed up playing second fiddle to Lionel Messi.

