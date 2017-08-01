Manchester United want Gareth Bale to push for Real Madrid exit

Manchester United are prepared to lodge a transfer attempt for Gareth Bale , should he push through an exit from Real Madrid this summer.

The Wales international has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, although his agent has branded the speculation as 'stupid' and 'ridiculous'.



According to Don Balon, United are still keeping tabs on the former Tottenham Hotspur man, who they hope will make a public statement on leaving the Bernabeu.



Bale is currently rated at £90m at the European champions, but United feel they could get him at a cheaper price if he is to express his desire for a fresh challenge.



Manchester United are on the hunt for a new winger in this summer's transfer window, and Ivan Perisic remains their prime focus unless Bale makes his intention clear to leave Real Madrid.



The ex-Spurs graduate had a torrid time with injuries at Real Madrid last season, and this restricted him to just 27 outings, scoring nine goals in the process.

