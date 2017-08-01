Manchester United agree terms with PSG ace?

Manchester United have reportedly struck a contractual agreement with Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier , but they still have to finalise a transfer fee with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old is widely expected to leave Parc des Princes this summer after the Ivorian personally requested to omit him from their recent pre-season tour.



According to ParisUnited, the Mancunian giants have agreed a five-year deal worth £4.4m with Aurier, and they will now start negotiations over his asking price.



Aurier earned equal opportunities with Belgian right-back Thomas Aurier in the previous season, but his chances of playing time have been further reduced following the arrival of Dani Alves.



The £22m-rated full-back was denied a working visa during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League clash at Arsenal last year, and he will await a court hearing on August 7 to know whether he is permitted to travel to the UK.



Aurier had assaulted a police officer outside a nightclub in Paris earlier last season after he was stopped to fulfil a breath test, and the verdict next week could well decide his future.

