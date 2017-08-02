Manchester City include £50m buy-back clause in Iheanacho sale

Manchester City and Leicester City have agreed on a £50m buy-back clause in Kelechi Iheanacho 's contract ahead of his proposed move to the King Power Stadium.

The Nigeria international has been allowed to pursue a fresh challenge away from Etihad after he managed just over 500 minutes of first-team football last season.



According to The Telegraph, the striker has undergone a medical with the 2015/16 English champions, and the deal worth £25m is likely to be announced in the next 48 hours.



The Citizens have also finalised a buy-back clause as part of the agreement, and they will be offered the first option to re-sign him for £50m in the future.



Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United and AS Monaco were also linked with the highly-rated marksman, but the 20-year-old has preferred to join the Foxes, where he is guaranteed regular playing time.



Iheanacho has also emerged as an influential player for the Nigerian senior side with six goals in just 10 outings. The 20-year-old could be in line to make first Premier League debut against Arsenal next Friday at the Emirates Stadium.

