Chelsea in for Kylian Mbappe?

Chelsea could join the pursuit of AS Monaco frontman Kylian Mbappe if Eden Hazard leaves Stamford Bridge this summer. The teenager scored 26 goals in his breakout season for the Principality outfit last term.

The 18-year-old has been making the headlines over the past few months with Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be eyeing a mega-money deal for his services.



According to Don Balon, Blues owner Roman Abramovich is a huge fan of the French's abilities, and he could lodge a transfer attempt, should Hazard be sold in the transfer window.



Spanish giants Barcelona are currently in the dark over the future of Neymar, who could be off to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record £195m this summer, and this has intensified their search for new attacker.



Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho have propped up the club's shortlist in recent days but Barca feel they have a realistic chance of signing Hazard this summer.



Hazard had previously refused to rule out a move to European champions Real Madrid, and Barcelona could seek to pursue him ahead of their arch-rivals.



The former Lille man notched 16 goals and five assists in the top-flight last season as Chelsea lifted their fifth Premier League crown - their second in three years.

