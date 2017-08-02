Arsenal planning fourth bid for Monaco winger

Arsenal have not given up on their pursuit of Thomas Lemar with a fourth bid planned to test Monaco's resolve this summer.

The Principality outfit have ruled out the winger's sale this summer with vice-president Vadim Vasilyev insisting that the Frenchman is an essential figure following the recent player exits.



Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy have all moved to the Premier League this summer, and the French champions are determined to keep hold of other players in demand including Fabinho.



According to The Mail, the Gunners are likely to come up with a renewed offer for the former Caen man with Arsene Wenger having identified the attacker as his prime target for this month.



Lemar has remained silent on the transfer speculation over the past month, but the 21-year-old is said to be eager to work alongside Arsene Wenger in the future.



Apart from Lemar, Arsenal are also eyeing a late attempt to sign Ivorian midfielder Jean-Michel Seri, who had a standout campaign with French club Nice last season.

