Arsenal to lodge late attempt to sign Nice midfielder

Arsenal will seek to lodge a transfer approach for Nice midfielder Jean-Michel Seri during the final stages of the summer transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international remains an influential player for the French outfit, but he could leave the club, should they fail to reach the Champions League proper this season.



Nice drew 1-1 at home against Ajax in the first leg of the third qualifying round, and they now face a stiff task of finding the net in Amsterdam in order to progress further in the elite competition.



According to ESPN, manager Arsene Wenger has watched the midfielder closely over the past 12 months, and he could seek to pursue his services before the transfer deadline.



North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the enforcer, but they appear reluctant to match the player's £36m release clause this month.



Seri contributed seven goals and nine assists for the French outfit last term and this enabled them to earn a Champions League qualification spot via a third place finish in Ligue 1.

