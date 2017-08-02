Riyad Mahrez 'increasingly hopeful' of Leicester exit

Leicester City attacker Riyad Mahrez will reportedly hope to push through a summer exit before the transfer window shuts on August 31.





The Algeria international handed in a transfer request at the end of last season in order to pursue a fresh challenge at a much bigger club.



Mahrez has since attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but both have been put off by his £50m valuation following an average season last term.



According to The Mirror, the Foxes are confident of reaching a compromise with AS Roma for the attacker's sale despite turning down their initial bids of £20m and £32m.



It is added that Mahrez is likely to put more pressure on the club's hierarchy, and this could, in turn, encourage Roma to increase their offer further for the 26-year-old.



Mahrez could not replicate his league winning efforts for Leicester City last term, as he managed just six goals in the top-flight for the East Midlands club.

