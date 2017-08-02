Kostas Manolas to stay put at AS Roma

Greece international Kostas Manolas has revealed that he would remain at AS Roma for the upcoming campaign falling his failure to seal a move to Zenit St.Petersburg earlier this summer. Chelsea and Juventus have been previously credited with an interest in the central defender.





The 26-year-old was on the cusp of joining Zenit earlier last month, but the deal was scuppered at the 11th hour following a disagreement over payment terms. Manolas wanted to be paid in euros rather than the unstable ruble, and his request was not granted.



Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Manolas has admitted that he would stay put with the Giallorossi for the 2017/18 season, although there is still no breakthrough in contract negotiations.



"I'll say here, definitely. I can't say anything about my contract, I don't know what will happen. But I'll stay," he told the Italian outlet.



The former Olympiacos man had formed a concrete partnership alongside Antonio Rudiger at the heart of the Roma defence and the club will be glad that Manolas is staying with the former having left for Chelsea earlier in the transfer window.

