Championship striker big money target for Turkish champions

Turkish champions Besiktas are the latest team to join the race to sign Leeds United striker Chris Wood , who is valued by the Championship side at a huge £20 million.

New Zealand international Wood was in fine form for Leeds last season, topping the Championship scoring charts with twenty-seven league goals.



The 25-year-old has featured for numerous English teams over the last few years, but the previous campaign was where he really established himself as a great goalscorer.



Leeds are desperate to keep hold of the big centre forward, with hopes that he can fire them to promotion back to the Premier League. The intentions of putting a £20 million price tag on him was to deter interest from elsewhere, but that tactic has not fully had the desired effect.



Premier League trio Southampton, Swansea and Stoke have all been linked with Wood, and now The Mirror suggests that Besiktas are very much in that race too.



The Turkish champions are on the look out for a new striker and feel that the attributes that Wood can bring to the table would see him succeed in their team.



If an agreement can be reached, it would be the latest big money move for a Championship striker, with the evidence of the rise of transfer fees not being limited to the country's elite teams.



