Everton defender extends stay at club

Everton defender Phil Jagielka has signed a contract extension with the club that will see him stay with the Premier League side until 2019.

It has been a busy summer for the blue half of Merseyside, with a growing list of players joining the ranks at Goodison Park. Whilst more signings are expected, manager Ronaldo Koeman is keen to see experienced players stay at the club, a category that Phil Jagielka certainly fits into.



After establishing himself as a key member of the Sheffield United team, Everton swooped to sign the English defender in 2007. The £4 million that The Toffees' spent on him has certainly been value for money.



"Jags" has made just shy of 300 appearances for the club during his decade there, including twenty-seven last season. His impressive performances during that spell have also seen him earn forty international caps to date.



Speaking upon the announcement of the contract extension, Jagielka said that he has had a great time at the club and wants to go on to make "special memories."



Now 34-years-old, Jagielka may see his playing time reduced as the summer signings continue to arrive. However, as Everton look to move up to the next level, the defenders experience and knowledge of the club could prove crucial.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt

