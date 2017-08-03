Arsene Wenger confirms Lucas Perez will leave club

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that Lucas Perez will be allowed to pursue a fresh challenge in this summer's transfer window.

The Spaniard joined the north London giants from Deportivo La Coruna last summer, but he largely struggled to make an impression with just two Premier League starts.



Perez's representative has recently claimed that a whole of host clubs including Newcastle United, Sevilla and Fenerbahce are keeping tabs on the winger, and Wenger has now revealed that the 28-year-old will part ways with the club.



"I don't like to lose him...but we have main strikers and too much competition is no competition anymore," he told reporters, via The Star.



Despite his limited game time, Perez found some success in the Cup and Champions League games, and he ended the season with seven goals in 21 outings.



A return to Deportivo was initially predicted for the A Coruna-born star, but the Spanish minnows have refused to match the Gunners' £13.4m asking price.





