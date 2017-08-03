Arsenal loan out goalkeeper to Spanish club Getafe

Arsenal have announced that third-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has joined Getafe on loan for the whole of the 2017/18 season.

The Argentine shot-stopper inked a fresh four-year contract with the north London club last November, and he is said to be highly-regarded by manager Arsene Wenger.



Martinez earned five appearances in the Gunners' shirt last season including two in the Premier League when both Petr Cech and David Ospina were sidelined with injuries.



The 24-year-old kept three clean sheets during his presence including one in a convincing 3-0 victory for Arsenal over West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.



Initially, there were suggestions that Martinez could play second fiddle to Cech with Ospina seemingly eyeing an exit. However, the Colombian made a surprise U-turn on his decision earlier this week, and he is expected to fight for his position in the starting lineup.



Martinez has previously managed over 50 appearances on loan with the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United.



And he will now pursue a fresh loan stint with La Liga club Getafe, a statement read on the club's official website: "Emi now heads to Spain to gain further first team experience. We'd like to wish him well for the year ahead."

