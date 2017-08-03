Jack Wilshere to turn down Arsenal exit

England international Jack Wilshere is prepared to salvage his flagging career at Arsenal rather than pushing for a move elsewhere this summer.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order over the past year after he was allowed to spend the previous season on loan with Bournemouth, where he failed to standout with his performances.



Wilshere's current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2017/18 season, and his situation has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs while Turkish outfit Antalyaspor have also made contact with his representatives.



However, according to The Sun, Wilshere does not intend to leave the FA Cup holders this month, and he would rather fight for his position at the Emirates.



Wilshere has managed 159 outings during his nine-year spell in the Gunners first-team, and he could get the chance to extend it once he fully recovers from a leg fracture sustained in April.



The Stevenage-born ace has not featured for England since the disappointing Euros last year, and he will hope to prove a point to Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup finals in Russia next year.

