Arsenal fail with bid for Borussia Dortmund attacker

Arsenal are reported to have failed with an approach to sign highly-rated Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

Arsene Wenger's side have been linked with several high-profile youngsters during the current transfer window with Monaco ace Thomas Lemar at the top of their wishlist.



However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the Gunners had lodged an attempt to sign the France international which was swiftly rebuffed by the German giants.



Dembele bagged 10 goals and 21 assists during his maiden Bundesliga campaign last term, and he is also attracting interest from Barcelona.



The Catalan giants are close to sanctioning Neymar's world-record £199m move to Paris Saint-Germain, and this would enable them to trump any English club in the pursuit of the 20-year-old.



The former Rennes graduate has four years left on his existing Dortmund contract, and they are likely to hold for a significant fee, should Barcelona step up their pursuit in the coming days.



Arsenal's plans of recruiting a young winger have reached a standstill over the past few weeks with Monaco reluctant to place a price on Lemar's head.

