Watford eyeing loan deal for Everton attacker

Watford are reportedly eyeing a temporary deal for Everton winger Aaron Lennon this summer. The England international missed the final stages of last season with a stress-related illness, but he has since returned to participate in the pre-season schedule last month.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is apparently open to offloading the 30-year-old this summer, and according to The Liverpool Echo, the Hornets are the leading candidates to secure his signature.



Hornets coach Marco Silva is looking to add pace and valuable experience to his squad this season, and he is hoping to pursue a loan contract for Lennon.



Lennon joined Everton from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2015 following a successful six-month loan stint.



He has notched nine goals in 58 appearances for Koeman's side, but he is more or less a squad player as the Toffees head into the new league season.



Lennon has also managed 21 caps for the England national side with his last appearance coming more than four years ago.

