Barcelona approach Real Sociedad for Inigo Martinez

Sociedad have confirmed that Barcelona made an official approach for centre-back Inigo Martinez but the club have no plans to sell their star asset to the Catalan giants.





Barcelona had major problems in their defence last season and new manager Ernesto Valverde made it one of his top priorities to improve the backline in the club's charge to reclaim the La Liga and Champions League crown from rivals Real Madrid.



Real Sociedad's sporting director Loren Juarros confirmed Barcelona's interest in Inigo Martinez in a news conference earlier today. He was quoted by French site Sports saying: "It's true Barca have spoken with us [about Martinez]. They've been in contact to show their interest in the player. But so far there is no offer on the table. That's all we can say."



However, he later added that the club have no intention of selling him: "La Real have no intention of facilitating Inigo's exit to any club. He is irreplaceable. We do not want to sell him."



Despite this, Martinez was left out of Real Sociedad's friendly against Watford this weekend, sparking further speculation that he might be going to Barcelona. The 26-year-old has a release clause of €32 million which Barcelona could easily meet after selling Neymar to PSG for €222 million. They also need a replacement for Jérémy Mathieu, who left for Sporting Lisbon after subpar performances at the Nou Camp.

