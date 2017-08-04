Manchester City's summer clearout continues

Manchester City have continued their summer clear out in an attempt to balance the books following their £220 million spending spree. The latest departure is central midfielder Fernando, who will join Turkish giants Galatasaray for £5.5 million.





As with a number of other City players, Fernando has struggled to work his way into the first team plans of manager Pep Guardiola. The Brazilian has not played for The Citizens since December, which was an FA Cup tie against Huddersfield Town.



Fernando follows Kelechi Iheanacho out of Manchester City, with the Nigerian striker joining Leicester City for a £25 million fee on Thursday.



This will not be the last departure from the Manchester club this summer as a number of other out of favour players may be told to look for a new employer. It is unlikely that the likes of Samir Nasri, Wilfried Bony, Fabian Delph and Eliaquim Mangala will be seen wearing a Manchester City jersey in a competitive fixture again.



As more players leave, expect to see more players arrive, as Pep Guardiola aims to guide his team to glory in his second Premier League campaign. The Spaniard has said that he would like a new centre back and the rumours linking Alexis Sanchez to the club refuse to go away.

