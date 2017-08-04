Newcastle line up move for Stoke striker

Newcastle United's search for further attacking depth ahead of their return to the Premier League could lead them to making a bid for Stoke City's Spanish striker Joselu. The 27-year-old was sent out on loan last season but has looked good for The Potters in pre-season.

Something that Newcastle United's manager Rafael Benitez is certain of is that his team will have to score goals if they are to establish themselves as a Premier League side again.



The former Liverpool manager is keen to add further attacking options to his team to provide depth and healthy competition for the season to come.



The Sun reports today that Stoke City's Joselu has emerged as a potential signing for the club. Whilst a bid is yet to be made, it is believed that Benitez sees the Spaniard as an affordable addition.



Joselu spent last season on loan with La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna, where he scored five goals in twenty appearances. Whilst he hasn't had the best of times in the Premier League so far, he has scored four pre-season goals for Stoke.



Newcastle have also been linked with another Spanish Premier League striker in recent weeks in the form of Arsenal's Lucas Perez. The wantaway frontman looks certain to leave The Emirates this summer, but Deoprtivo La Coruna are clear favourites to sign him.

