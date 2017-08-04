Neymar's move not motivated by money

Paris Saint-Germain's world record signing was revealed to the world today as Neymar took part in his first press conference as a member of the Ligue 1 club. As expected, many of the questions asked to the Brazilian were focused on the staggering fees involved, which led the former Barcelona attacker to claim that the move was not motivated by money.

25-year-old Neymar joins PSG for a £200 million fee, more than double the previous world record transfer fee. The deal will also see the superstar earn £40.7 million per year, taking the total cost of the entire deal to an expected £400 million.



When questioned about his reasons for joining the club and whether it was just for money, Neymar replied "What I say to these people is they don't know anything about my personal life, I was never motivated by money."



Both the player and PSG chairman, Nasser Al Khelaifi, were quick to point out that the Brazilian could have earned even more money if he had joined another club. Al Khelaifi added: "Neymar came here for motivation, a project that he believed in. He can get much more money than we give him, that's for sure."



There is a great excitement around the club currently, with supporters desperate to see their new star in action. According to Neymar, they wont have to wait long to see him play, claiming that he is "ready to play" on the opening day of the French season tomorrow.





