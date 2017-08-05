Tottenham's Josh Onomah joins Aston Villa on season-long loan

Josh Onomah penned a new four-year contract at Spurs before following it up with a one-year loan move to Championship side Aston Villa.

Onomah made 12 appearances for Spurs last season, with five of them coming in the Premier League. He scored his first senior goal for the club in the third round of the League Cup against Gillingham.



The youngster was also part of the England u-20 World Cup winning squad in June and was seen as the main driving force in midfield, making box-to-box runs throughout the tournament.



Aston Villa announced the news on their club's official website in a statement that read: "Aston Villa are pleased to announce the signing of midfielder Josh Onomah on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Onomah is eligible for this weekend’s Sky Bet Championship opener against Hull City after training with his new team-mates."



Onomah, who made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa in 2015, looked extremely determined and driven in his first interview as a Villa player, saying: "I can’t wait to get started. This is a huge football club and I want to really make my mark here and prove to be a player the manager can rely on. I know that promotion is the aim and I am here to help us achieve that."



Aston Villa beat the likes of Brighton, Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Celtic for Onomah after manager Steve Bruce deemed it essential to bring in another midfielder after Jack Grealish suffered a bizarre kidney injury in Villa's final pre-season game last week.

