Liverpool star out for two months

Liverpool have been dealt a blow just a week before the new Premier League season as it was revealed that attacking midfielder Adam Lallana will be out of action for two months with a thigh injury.





Lallana is one of the players who has flourished at Anfield under the management on Jurgen Klopp and is sure to be a key part of the German's plans for an assault on the Premier League title this season.



The former Southampton man was part of Liverpool's Audi Cup tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday where he picked up a thigh injury, which the extent of was not known at the time.



Speaking since, manager Jurgen Klopp said "I think we can pretty much rule him out of August and September. This is certainly not news we would have wanted."



Lallana will also be missing for England's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia in September, leaving Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate to look for a replacement.



Liverpool will also begin the season without striker Daniel Sturridge. The out of favour striker was injured in the process of scoring against Bayern Munich last week and will find himself on the sidelines again.





