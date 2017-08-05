Barcelona eyeing Di Maria as Neymar's replacement

Just days after Neymar's sensational €222 million transfer from Barcelona to PSG, the Catalan giants are eyeing up a move for Angel Di Maria as the Brazilian's replacement.

With the summer transfer window coming to an end, Barcelona are desperately trying to bring in a replacement for Neymar. Ironically enough, the arrival of Neymar could create a path for the Catalan club to another winger in the form of Angel Di Maria.



Realistically speaking, Di Maria could be Barcelona's best bet at the moment. Their top transfer priority, Ousmane Dembele, is set to remain at Borussia Dortmund as the club is determined to keep him and the player himself has spoken before about the value of the consistent game time he gets at Dortmund.



Kylian Mbappe was thought to be inching closer to a move to the Camp Nou as Barcelona were set on using Neymar's €222 million transfer fee to trigger Mbappe's €160 million release clause. However, new reports are surfacing linking Real Madrid to the youngster instead and Mbappe too prefers a move to Real instead of Barcelona.



Lastly, it would be wiser to get Antoine Griezmann next season as Atletico Madrid recently bumped up the Frenchman's release clause to €200 million to ensure the player doesn't leave during their transfer ban, which runs until January 2018.



This leaves Di Maria as the most established winger who has already proved he can excel in La Liga from his time at Real Madrid. Neymar's arrival could potentially threaten the Argentine's game time and this would allow Barcelona to take advantage. Of course, one major obstacle for this move is the very fact that Di Maria used to play for Barcelona's eternal rivals Real Madrid.

