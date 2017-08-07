Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Nice midfielder

French club Nice could reportedly sanction a deal for Ivorian midfielder Jean-Michel Seri after having reached an agreement to sign Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder .





Sneijder has agreed a deal in principle to join the Ligue 1 outfit, who made an announcement regarding the move on their official website.



According to The Express, Nice are well aware of the Gunners' interest in Seri, and they could permit his sale, once Sneijder officially joins the club.



The Ivory Coast international provided seven goals and nine assists in the French league last season as Nice qualified for the Champions League via a third place finish.



It had been suggested last week that Seri's future at Nice could be dependent on their progress in the elite competition, and they have so far managed to reach the playoff round.



Seri provided an impressive back-flick assist in the 2-2 draw against Ajax in the second leg of the Champions League third qualifying round, and this helped Nice progress via the away goal rule.

