Marseille eyeing move for Spurs flop

French club Marseille are prepared to lodge an attempt to sign Dutch striker Vincent Janssen from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.





The Netherlands international largely struggled to make an impact following his £18m move from AZ Alkmaar last summer, but he still remains under Mauricio Pochettino's plans for next season.



According to L'Equipe, Les Phoceens chief Andoni Zubizarreta is prepared to take a risk on the 23-year-old marksman, who has been previously dubbed as the new Ruud van Nistelrooy.



Janssen racked in just six goals in 36 outings for the north London giants last term whilst most of those appearances were from the substitutes' bench.



Spurs have made no movement in the transfer market this summer, and this probably diminishes Marseille's prospects of signing the striker, given Son Heung-min is out for another month with a broken arm - sustained on international duty.



Harry Kane has flourished as Tottenham Hotspur's leading striker in the past few seasons, and Janssen will have to adjust with the Cup and European competitions in order to earn gametime next term.



Marseille are on the search for a big man to lead the line, and they have also been linked with moves for Arsenal's Olivier Giroud and Manchester City's Wilfried Bony.

