Sheffield Wednesday end interest in former Arsenal defender

Former Arsenal defender Johan Djourou will not be making a move to Sheffield Wednesday this month despite undergoing a series of medical tests last week.





The Swiss international ended his three-year association with Hamburg earlier this summer following a rift with the club's hierarchy.



Djourou was said to be in close contact with the Owls earlier this month, and The Star reveals that the move has broken down at the final minute due to disagreement over personal terms.



The 30-year-old had appeared 140 times for Premier League giants Arsenal between 2004 and 2014, but it appears that he may not make an England return this summer.



Turkish giants Galatasaray have also expressed an interest in the central defender, who has represented Switzerland on 67 occasions.



Sheffield Wednesday made a poor start to the new league Championship season after they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Preston North End on Saturday.



Carlos Carvalhal has watched his side fail to clinch Premier League promotion via the playoffs in the past two seasons, and he will be determined to take the club a step further this term.

