Manchester City interested in Barcelona midfielder?

Manchester City Pep Guardiola is prepared to raid former club Barcelona for the services of midfielder Ivan Rakitic . The Croatia international signed a new contract at Camp Nou in March this year, but speculation continues to evolve over his future.





Spanish publication Diario Gol claims the Citizens could make a transfer attempt for the former Sevilla man with Guardiola keen to bolster his squad further ahead of the new league season.



The Citizens have secured deals for Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy for a combined £200m plus sum this summer, but Guardiola is still on the lookout for a new central midfielder.



Rakitic is currently content with his stay at the Catalan giants, but he could decide on a late exit, should Ernesto Valverde make significant additions in the final weeks of the transfer window.



The 29-year-old is currently contracted to Barca until 2021, and City could be expected to pay a sizeable amount if they are to prise him away from Camp Nou this summer.



Rakitic has scored 29 goals in 159 outings for Barcelona since arriving from fellow Spanish club Sevilla in the summer of 2014.

