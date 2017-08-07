Manchester United defender to seal Crystal Palace move

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has been given the green light to seal a season-long loan move to Crystal Palace.

The Netherlands youth international has been sparingly used at Old Trafford in recent seasons, and a move to Selhurst Park will enable him to earn valuable playing time.



According to The Sun, United boss Jose Mourinho has approved the Dutchman's temporary switch to Palace, where he will work under former Ajax boss Frank de Boer.



De Boer had watched the versatile defender progress during his time in Amsterdam, and Fosu-Mensah is likely to compete for a role in central defence.



The former Inter Milan boss has adopted the three-at-the-back formation in his short-time in south London, and the youngster would be guaranteed a regular spot, should he impress in the opening exchanges.



Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho was the initial target for the Dutch coach, but the Reds' £30m valuation proved too much for the 2015/16 FA Cup finalists.



Meanwhile, Crystal Palace may have shelved their plans to sign Arsenal centre-back Calum Chambers with no progress in negotiations over the past few weeks.



Fosu-Mensah has managed 21 appearances for the Mancunian giants since his debut in the 3-2 victory over Arsenal in February 2016.

