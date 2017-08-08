Saints identify van Dijk replacement

After their captain Virgil van Dijk handed in a transfer request yesterday in an attempt to force a move away from the club, Southampton have wasted no time in identifying who they want to replace the Dutch defender.





Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson played for the Championship side in their 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Saturday, but after some impressive performances last season, is attracting interest from a number of Premier League sides.



With van Dijk almost certain to depart St Mary's in the coming weeks, The Sun reports that Southampton will make £30 million rated Gibson their first choice replacement.



Middlesbrough are hoping to keep hold of the 24-year-old in the hopes of an instant return to the Premier League, but a big enough offer, combined with Gibson's ambitions to be part of England's World Cup squad, could be enough to see him move away from the Riverside club.



West Bromwich Albion also have a real interest in Gibson, so if both teams can match 'Boro's valuation, it may come down to who can make the player the best offer.



With Liverpool and Chelsea both chasing Virgil van Dijk, the team that misses out could mount a late challenge for Gibson and force Southampton to search for another option.

