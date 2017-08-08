David Silva agrees contract away from Manchester City

David Silva has produced moments of magic for Manchester City since joining them in 2010, but the Spain international's Premier League career may soon be over after he has made a verbal agreement to join his hometown club, Las Palmas, according to reports.





Silva's current contract with Manchester City expires in 2019 and Elgoldigital reports this week that the attacking midfielder will return to Spain if Las Palmas can maintain their La Liga status until that time.



This is not a new thought for Silva, who will be 33 when his Manchester City contract expires. Eighteen months ago, the skilful playmaker said: “If I go back to Spain, it will be to play for Las Palmas.”



Las Palmas finished fourteenth in La Liga last season, eight points ahead of the relegation zone. They will be hoping that they can maintain their top flight status to assure that a player with the quality of David Silva makes the move to Gran Canaria.



In the meantime, Silva still believes that he has a lot to offer at Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola's team prepares to attempt to regain their Premier League title.





