Wenger supported on Sanchez decision

Arsene Wenger says that the Arsenal board have given him their full support in his decision to keep Alexis Sanchez at the club, despite the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires.





Sanchez and Arsenal has been a separation that everyone in the game expected to happen this close-season, following his displeasure at the club's underachievement last season.



Bayern Munich made an approach but were unwilling to match the Chilean's wage demands, Paris Saint-Germain were also strongly linked, but have since signed Neymar for £200 million, leaving Manchester City as the club showing the most interest in Sanchez at this point.



Arsenal's stance on letting Sanchez leave the club was that they would not allow him to join a Premier League rival, as The Gunners plot an assault on the top of the league again after disappointing last time around.



With a suitable match for both Arsenal and Sanchez proving difficult to find, it was suggested yesterday that Arsene Wenger would keep last season's top scorer at the club for another year, running the risk of losing him for nothing if he fails to sign a new contract.



When asked by Sky Sports if he had the backing of the Arsenal board when it comes to that decision, Wenger responded: "Yes, the board supports me to make the decisions on a technical front."



Having an unsettled player within the ranks of a club can often have a negative impact on the rest of the squad and can also result in below par performances from the player himself. However, Wenger added: "I can tell you is that he is focused, and my decision is clear: he will stay and he will respect that. It is as simple as that."

