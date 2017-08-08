Real Madrid beat Manchester United to win UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid beat Manchester United on Tuesday night to lift the UEFA Super Cup after a 2-1 victory. The annual fixture between the Champions League and Europa League winners saw two of the world's biggest teams meet with some big names on display for both sides.

Manchester United's big money signing, Romelu Lukaku started up front for the Premier League side, whilst their former star Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench for Los Blancos.



Gareth Bale, who has been heavily linked with a Real Madrid exit this week, with The Red Devils interested, cast doubt on those rumours by being named in the starting lineup.



Both teams settled into the game relatively well, but it was Real Madrid who hit the back of the net first. On twenty-four minutes, Dani Carvajal picked out an inch perfect lob over the top of the Manchester United back line, finding Casemiro, who finished neatly.



That's how it stayed until seven minutes into the second half. Isco, who performed strongly all night, executed a one-two in a tight space with Gareth Bale and tucked the ball past David de Gea to make the score 2-0.



Just moments later, Manchester United should have got themselves back into the match when Paul Pogba's shot was saved and fell into the path of Romelu Lukaku just yards out from goal. His side footed effort was not one of a £75 million striker as it flew over the crossbar.



Just after the hour mark, United were back in the game. Lukaku was able to keep his effort down this time and placed the ball past Keylor Navas. 2-1 with half an hour to go.



Mourinho's men were unable to find an equaliser as Real Madrid continued to look the superior side. The final result was 2-1 to the Spanish champions and it's yet another trophy for Zinedine Zidane.







