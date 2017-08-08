Southampton sign Juventus midfielder

Southampton have broken their transfer record by signing Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina for £18.1 million. The Gabon international will make the move to St.Mary's on a five-year deal.





Lemina becomes Mauricio Pellegrino's second signing since taking charge of Southampton and brings Serie A winning experience alongside Champions League experience too.



Leicester City, Stoke City and Watford have all been linked with the central midfielder in recent weeks, but it was Southampton who managed to get a deal over the finish line.



Some Southampton fans have questioned the clubs ambition this week with Virgil van Dijk set to depart the club before the transfer window closes. Speaking on the matter, Saints vice-chairman, Les Reed, said that the signing of Lemina was a "significant statement of intent from the club".



Clearly pleased with the club's recruitment, Reed added: "In a volatile market with some extraordinary and inexplicable transfers taking place, we are determined to go about our work in a diligent and correct way."



Southampton open their Premier League campaign on Saturday with a home fixture against Swansea City, who are hoping to avoid a relegation battle this season.



Facebook: /EyeFootball



Twitter: @EyeFootballMatt





