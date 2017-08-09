Eden Hazard wants Barcelona switch

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard could reportedly pile more misery on Antonio Conte by highlighting his desire to join Barcelona during this summer's transfer window.

The 26-year-old is currently recovering from an ankle fracture which will keep him out until after the international break.



Despite this, speculation continues to surround the Belgium international with Don Balon citing that he would prefer a move to Barcelona this month.



Hazard has previously refused to rule out a move to the Spanish La Liga, and he appears to consider Barcelona as an opportunity which could be hard to turn down.



Real Madrid have also been linked with the Blues' Player of the Year, but their pursuit of Monaco's Kylian Mbappe appears to have cooled their interest.



Conte has recently stressed the need to recruit three to four players before the transfer deadline, and the latest speculation would surely be a concern for the Blues coach.



Barcelona have a massive kitty to spend on a new attacker this summer following the world-record £198m transfer of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

