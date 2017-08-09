Man Utd, Chelsea alerted by defender's availability

Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Serge Aurier this summer with Paris Saint-Germain having put the player up for sale.

According to The Telegraph, the Ivory Coast international will be allowed to leave Parc des Princes in the transfer window as he does not want to compete with the likes of Dani Alves and Thomas Meunier for the right-back role.



Both United and Chelsea are said to be monitoring the 24-year-old full-back in recent weeks, and Unai Emery's side are now prepared to listen to offers for their wantaway defender.



However, any move to the Premier League would be dependant on his appeal over an assault conviction for which he was banned from travelling to the United Kingdom last season.



Aurier had been expected to feature for Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League clash against Arsenal last year, but the border authorities revoked his visa due to his criminal charges.



Should he be cleared, Les Parisiens are likely to command a fee of £27m or move as there could be a potential bidding battle between the Premier League giants.





