Game over: Mourinho ends Bale speculation

Gareth Bale has been linked with a Premier League return this week, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admitting his interest if a deal would be possible. Speaking after The Red Devils' defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday, Mourinho said "I think now everybody knows he is going to stay."

Jose Mourinho spoke in the build up to Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup between Manchester United and Real Madrid about the significance of Zinedine Zidane's squad selection. If Bale played, said Mourinho, it suggested that he would stay at the Bernabeu.



Bale did indeed start the game and was involved in his team's second goal in the 2-1 victory. As expected, the United manager was questioned about the club's interest in the Welsh star. He told BT Sport: "Clearly the club want him, the manager wants him and he wants the club. So for me, game over, even before it started."



The player himself was also questioned about where he would be playing his football in the immediate future. "I'm just concentrating on my football and I'm not listening to anything. I'm not reading anything, although people tell me bits and bobs. I'm enjoying my football and playing as much as I can and winning trophies."



Also adding his opinion to the situation was Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, he told them that the club is "not considering selling Bale".



That, it would seem, would put an end to the speculation regarding Gareth Bale. However, as we have seen before, one transfer can lead to another and it will be very interesting to see if Real Madrid's stance on the Welshman remains the same if the complete a deal for Kylian Mbappe.



