Arsenal find Thomas Lemar alternative?

Arsenal are reportedly in the running to sign Paris Saint Germain attacker Lucas Moura this summer, Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte claims.





The 24-year-old enjoyed the best scoring spell of his professional career last term as he bagged 19 goals and seven assists across all competitions for his club.



Despite this, he finds himself on the fringes of the first-team with Neymar, Julian Draxler and Angel di Maria set to be preferred ahead of him for the wider positions.



According to UOL Esporte, the Gunners are among the frontrunners to sign the Brazil international, who is widely expected to leave Parc des Princes this summer.



It is added that the north London club have already failed with an approach for the talented winger with Les Parisiens holding out for a fee of around £27m for his sale.



Apart from the Gunners, a host of unnamed Serie A club are also on the hunt for Moura, who has managed over 200 outings for the former French champions.

