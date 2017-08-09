Watford line up move for Burnley's Andre Gray

Andre Gray has emerged as a top transfer target for Watford, who are looking to bolster their forward ranks further during the summer transfer window.

The Hornets recently announced the signing of Richarlison from Fluminense, but Marco Silva is still keen on adding another marksman to his ranks.



According to The Mirror, the club have set their sights on signing Burnley's Andre Gray, who has entered the final year of his Clarets deal.



Gray has contributed 33 goals during his two-year spell at Turf Moor, but he is stalling over a proposed extension due to Burnley's reluctance to offer him a significant pay rise on his £35,000 a week wages.



The Mirror claims that the Hornets have already failed with two offers for the former Brentford man, but they are confident of wrapping up an agreement in the coming weeks.



Towards the end of last season, Sam Vokes was preferred by manager Sead Dyche for the centre-forward role, and the Welshman could retain his position after scoring five goals in the last five league outings.



Apart from Watford, West Ham United and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in Gray, who recently insisted that he is not concentrating on the transfer speculation.

