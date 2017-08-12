Manchester United will pay no more than £90m for Bale

Manchester United are not willing to pay more £90m for the services of Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale . The Wales international has recently insisted that he is content at the European champions, but speculation continues to link him with a move to Old Trafford.





According to Diario Gol, United are prepared to do business for Bale, should Los Blancos succeed in the pursuit of AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.



The 28-year-old did not have the best of seasons with Real last term due to multiple injuries, but he still managed to start the 2-1 European Super Cup win over the Red Devils.



Diario Gol suggests that Mourinho's side will stick with their £90m valuation for Bale, but the offer could be rebuffed by Los Blancos considering the wild inflation of prices this summer.



Bale has notched 67 goals in 151 appearances for Real Madrid since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013. He has lifted three Champions League titles and one La Liga crown during the period.

