Conte: Chelsea not favourites to win Premier League

Despite being the reigning champions, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that his side are not the favourites to win the Premier League again this season.

Conte took charge of a struggling Chelsea team last summer and guided them to Premier League glory in his first season in charge. After a frustrating summer for the Italian coach, he spoke in his press conference about Chelsea's chances of retaining the title.



The pre-season has seen Diego Costa exiled from the squad as he aims to force a move away from Stamford Bridge, the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, seemingly against the manager's wishes and a number of talented youngsters loaned out, whilst Conte also appears frustrated at the club's buying in the transfer market.



Speaking before Saturday's match against Burnley, Conte said “It’s right not to put Chelsea to be a favourite. It was the same last season, not one person believed Chelsea would win the title. This season, in this moment, I agree with these people who think this."



Whilst this could be seen as mind games by many, Conte's frustration in recent weeks may suggest that he is genuinely worried about the coming season and the curse of the Premier League winning managers could strike again.







