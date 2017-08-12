Eye Football

Eliaquim Mangala to be offered Manchester City lifeline

Mangala appears to have City future under Pep

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola could stick with Eliaquim Mangala for the summer amid the club's failure to recruit a new central defender.



The France international has been a major disappointment for the Citizens since his £42m move from Porto in 2014, and he spent the previous campaign on loan with Valencia.

Los Che had the option of signing Mangala on a permanent basis this summer, but they opted against the deal due to his average showing in La Liga.

According to The Mail, Guardiola could utilise Mangala as his fourth-choice centre-back behind the likes of Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

Jason Denayer is another player, who could fulfil the centre-back duties, but the club have left him to train with fringe players Samir Nasri and Wilfred Bony after he snubbed a loan move to Girona.

Manchester City begin their Premier League campaign with a visit to newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion, and Mangala could find himself in the travelling squad.