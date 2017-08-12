Ivan Perisic emerges as new Barcelona target

Barcelona have reportedly added Ivan Perisic to their shortlist as they plan to speed up their progress of signing a new attacker.

The Catalan giants are on the hunt for a fresh signing in their offensive department after Neymar made a surprise switch to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of £198m.



Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho has been their prime target to replace Neymar in their ranks this summer, but it appears that the Reds are unlikely to cash in on the Brazilian at any price.



As a result, Inter Milan's Perisic has emerged as an option for Ernesto Valverde although he is much older when compared to the Reds attacker, The Express reports.



The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, but he could now make a switch to Barca, who will have no difficulties matching his £48.5m valuation.



Jose Mourinho has recently admitted that the Nerazzurri put up a good defence for Perisic (Premium Sport), and this gives a hint that United may not revive their interest in the attacker.

