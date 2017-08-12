Real Madrid end interest in David de Gea

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has given up on his pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer. The Spain international has been strongly linked with a Los Blancos move ever since his failed transfer in the summer of 2015.

According to Don Balon, Perez has resigned to sticking with Keylor Navas as the club's number one with De Gea having highlighted his ambition to stay at Manchester United.



De Gea currently has two years left on his present deal, with the option of a 12-month extension, and he is prepared to stick with the Red Devils, now that they are back in the Champions League.



Manchester United were truly outplayed in the recent 2-1 European Super Cup loss to Real Madrid and the scoreline could have been worse had it not been for the heroics of De Gea, who put in a string of impressive saves.



De Gea had played second fiddle to Sergio Romero in the Europa League last term, but Mourinho is expected to rotate his options in Europe this time around to keep the Spaniard content.

